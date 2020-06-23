Knesset panel approves retroactive tax benefits for Netanyahu

The Knesset’s Finance Committee approves far-reaching retroactive tax benefits worth hundreds of thousands of shekels for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The benefits would cover the cost of income tax Netanyahu owes due to upgrades to his vehicle, renovations at his private home in Caesarea, and other expenses dating back to 2009.

The clause effectively means Netanyahu will be absolved of all taxes not related to his salary through 2017, with Channel 12 noting that this could potentially include taxation on profits he made from stock trading and other private ventures.

Eight MKs on the committee back the measure, five oppose it, and one — Yamina MK Bezalel Smotrich — abstains.

Blue and White lawmakers, Netanyahu’s coalition partners, do not attend the vote.