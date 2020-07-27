Knesset passes handouts bill in its first reading

Hezbollah is now denying that it carried out any attack or exchanges of fire with Israeli forces earlier today along the border.

In a statement from the terror group read aloud on its al-Manar television network, Hezbollah says: “All that the enemy claims in the media about thwarting an infiltration operation from Lebanese territory into occupied Palestine, as well as talk of the fall of martyrs and wounded Hezbollah members in bombing operations that took place in the vicinity of the occupation sites in the Shebaa Farms — is absolutely false.”

It asserts that “these announcements are absolutely false attempts to generate illusory and fake victories.”

“The Islamic Resistance affirms that there has been no attack or shooting on its part. Rather, it was only one party, which was the fearful, anxious and tense enemy,” it says, adding that “the enemy is running scared both on the ground and in the media, scared of its own shadow.”

Appearing to indicate the matter is not over, Hezbollah says its response to the killing of one of its fighters in an alleged Israeli airstrike in Syria last week “is definitely coming. The Zionists have only to wait for their crimes to be punished.”

It also says it will respond to Israel’s artillery fire that took place during today’s clashes.

— Aaron Boxerman