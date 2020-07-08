The Times of Israel is liveblogging Wednesday’s events as they happen.
Knesset speaker hails proposed parliamentary panel to investigate judges
Knesset Speaker Yariv Levin, a close Likud party ally of Prime Minister Netanyahu and longtime critic of Israel’s judicial system, applauds a proposal to form a parliamentary committee to probe judges’ alleged conflicts of interest.
“The days in which the Knesset feared to criticize the judicial system are over,” Levin writes on Facebook.
Justice minister: Whoever backs panel for judges is supporting ‘elimination of Israeli democracy’
Justice Minister Avi Nissenkorn, a member of the Blue and White party, hits out a proposal to form a parliamentary committee to investigate judges’ alleged conflicts of interests, after Prime Minister Netanyahu’s Likud party said it would vote to establish the panel.
“In Israel there are over a million unemployed people and everyday over 1,000 new patients are diagnosed with coronavirus and there’s someone for whom it’s most urgent now to destroy the rule of law,” Nissenkorn writes on Twitter.
He doesn’t specify who this is but appears to be referring to Netanyahu, who has repeatedly lashed out at law enforcement and prosecutors over his indictment on graft charges.
“Whoever votes in favor on an investigate committee for judges is voting in favor of the elimination of Israeli democracy. I won’t allow this,” Nissenkorn says.
Meanwhile, Hebrew media quotes Blue and White sources saying a vote by Likud in favor of the panel would mean new elections.
Likud says it’ll back forming committee to probe judges’ conflicts of interest
Prime Minister Netanyahu’s Likud party says it’ll vote in favor of far-right MK Bezalel Smotrich’s proposal to establish a Knesset committee to investigate judges’ alleged conflicts of interest, drawing sharp criticism from his coalition partners in the Blue and White party.
“A vote in favor of establishing an investigative committee for judges is a declaration of war against Israeli democracy,” Blue and White says in a statement.
The Likud announcement comes after reports said the coalition would oppose the formation of the committee and that lawmakers in Netanyahu’s party would be required to vote against it.
Trump says considering TikTok ban to punish China for pandemic
WASHINGTON — US President Donald Trump said he is considering banning the wildly popular video-sharing app TikTok as a way to punish China over the coronavirus pandemic, remarks China describes as “a malicious smear.”
TikTok has been caught up in the escalating disputes between the United States and China, with the Chinese-owned firm accused of acting as a spying tool for Beijing — an allegation it denies.
“It’s something we’re looking at,” Trump said during a TV interview yesterday when asked about a possible ban, according to Bloomberg News.
“It’s a big business. Look, what happened with China with this virus, what they’ve done to this country and to the entire world is disgraceful.”
Trump did not provide any details, and told Gray Television that it was “one of many” options he was considering against China, Bloomberg added.
The United States is the country worst-hit by the virus, which the American president has blamed on poor management and a lack of transparency in China — which has rejected the allegation.
“The remarks made by some politicians in the US are totally groundless and a malicious smear,” Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian says today when asked about Trump’s comments on TikTok and China’s role in the pandemic.
“The Chinese government has always asked Chinese businesses to conduct cooperation overseas on the basis of law and compliance,” he tells a regular press briefing.
Trump’s comments came a day after Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the US government was looking at banning Chinese apps — including TikTok — over espionage concerns.
Lebanese man convicted in US of financing for Hezbollah returns home
BEIRUT — A Lebanese businessman serving a five-year sentence in the United States for providing millions of dollars to the Hezbollah terror group arrived today in Beirut after his early release, local media report.
Kassim Tajideen was sentenced last year in a federal court in Washington for his role in a money laundering conspiracy aimed at evading US sanctions. He was arrested in Morocco and extradited to the US in 2017, where he was he was charged with laundering money for Hezbollah.
There’s no immediate comment from US or Lebanese officials on his early release.
Lebanon’s National News Agency reported Tajideen’s arrival. A local Lebanese TV station, LBC, broadcast a video taken with a cellphone of his arrival at the Beirut airport. He stepped out of small jet, wearing a face mask as a necessary coronavirus precaution. The video shows a man rushing toward Tajideen, hugging him and stooping down to Tajideen’s feet in celebration of his release.
A Washington federal judge had ordered the release of Tajideen in May. The National, an English-language newspaper in the United Arab Emirates, said the 64-year-old Tajideen was granted compassionate release due to health conditions and fears of coronavirus infections in prison. The US Department of Justice had contested the release.
Tajideen was accused of conspiring with at least five other people to conduct over $50 million in transactions with US businesses, in violation of sanctions that barred him from doing business with US nationals and companies because of his support for Hezbollah. Washington has designated the Iran-backed Hezbollah a terrorist group.
Liban/Etats-Unis: ça fleure bon l'échange! Un financier du Hezbollah Kassim Tajideen détenu aux US est arrivé mercredi à Beyrouth. Libéré officiel pour raisons de santé. 4 mois la libération par le Liban d'Amer Fakhoury, ancien tortionnaire d'1 prison du sud aux mains d'Israël. pic.twitter.com/x1fRmeyEZW
— Georges Malbrunot (@Malbrunot) July 8, 2020
Netanyahu associate blames Israeli public for renewed virus outbreak
A close confidant of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says it’s the Israeli public’s fault for the renewed coronavirus outbreak, pushing back at growing criticism of the government’s handling of the pandemic.
“A large percentage of the public that didn’t listen to the instructions, didn’t wear a mask, celebrated in nightclubs and on roofs, at the beach and other public places is to blame for the situation,” Natan Eshel says in a statement to Israeli reporters.
He also lashes out at businesspeople who have been critical of the restrictions on their businesses and what they say is a lack of financial assistance.
“The government wanted to help but they didn’t listen to the rules. Now we’ll all pay the economic and personal price,” he says.
Eshel previously served as Netanyahu’s chief of staff before resigning in 2012 over allegations he used a surreptitiously placed camera to film under the skirt of a female colleague. He has continued to work with the premier and took a key role in coalition negotiations over the past year.
