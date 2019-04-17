Kushner: Trump peace plan to be unveiled in June

A Defense Ministry body responsible for liaising with the Palestinians has still not announced any permits for Palestinian Christians in the Gaza Strip to visit Jerusalem or the West Bank for Easter this year.

Most Christians will celebrate Easter, a holiday marking Jesus’s resurrection, on Sunday, but some Orthodox Christian communities, who follow a different calendar, will mark it on April 28.

The Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) announced on Tuesday that it would issue 200 permits for Palestinian Christians in the coastal enclave over 55 years old to travel abroad through the Allenby border crossing between the West Bank and Israel for Easter, but made no mention about whether it would allow Christians in the Strip to visit the West Bank and Jerusalem.

COGAT has not respond to a request for comment.

A Palestinian Authority official in charge of requesting permits for Palestinian Christians in Gaza from COGAT, who asked to remain nameless, tells The Times of Israel that no one has received permission to travel to the West Bank or Israel for Easter.

