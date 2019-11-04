Labor says it will condition coalition talks on Gaza ‘resolution plan’

Labor leader Amir Peretz presents a “permanent resolution plan” for the Gaza Strip which his party says will be a demand put forward to Blue and White in the ongoing coalition negotiations.

Speaking at the weekly Labor party faction meeting in the Knesset following a weekend of rocket fire from Gaza, Peretz says that “the situation cannot continue as it is. Hamas is getting stronger and our deterrence is getting weaker.”

According to the Labor leader, his plan aims to break the current deadlock whereby “Hamas has no aim to get to a permanent resolution and Israel simply has no answer.”

Peretz says the plan involves three key steps:

1. Renewing coordination with the Palestinian Authority and the moderate Arab states over the Gaza Strip.

2. Presenting an ultimatum to Hamas: Rehabilitation for demilitarization and preparation of the PA to take responsibility for the Strip or Israel will embark on a broad military campaign “to destroy their military capability and bring about the replacement of Hamas in Gaza.”

3. “Renewing diplomatic dialogue” over the future of the Strip.

A party spokesperson confirms that Labor will present the plan to Blue and White as “a demand for entering the coalition.”

