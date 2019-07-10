Labor’s Peretz and Barak meet to discuss cooperation, agree to continue talks

Newly elected Labor chief Amir Peretz says he has concluded a meeting with the head of the freshly formed Israel Democratic Party, former prime minister Ehud Barak.

The two convened in the Tel Aviv suburb of Ramat Gan to discuss possible cooperation between their parties in the upcoming election on September 17.

“We had a conversation in a very good atmosphere and with mutual respect. We agreed to continue to talk in the coming days,” Peretz tweets.

Sources close to the pair tell the Ynet news site that relations between the two, who both led Labor in the past, has been tense in recent years, and there is “natural suspicion.”