Lapid slams Kulanu for sitting out Otzma Yehudit vote: ‘Begin would be ashamed’

Israel and Jordan are holding talks in an effort to end the conflict over a contested religious area near Jerusalem’s Golden Gate, according to Hebrew media reports.

The site’s longstanding closure has ignited tensions between Palestinian worshipers and Israeli police in recent weeks. Worshipers have forced it open and entered on several occasions.

Jordan oversees the Waqf, the religious custodians of the Temple Mount.

Haaretz reports that Jordan has offered for the site be closed for long-term renovations. While Israelis have agreed, they’ve insisted it must first be closed without renovations taking place, as a statement of Israeli authority. This disagreement reportedly led to talks breaking down.