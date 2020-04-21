Likud dismisses Lapid’s attack, says his time has passed

Yair Lapid rails against the new government agreed upon by Benny Gantz and Benjamin Netanyahu.

“I apologize to everyone who I convinced over the past year to vote for Benny Gantz and Blue and White. I didn’t believe your votes would be stolen,” he says in a live press conference.

“There has not been such deceit since the establishment of the state. Instead of Israel before all else, [it’s] the seat before all else,” Lapid says, paraphrasing Gantz’s election slogan.

Under such a government Israelis “will never know the truth” about Netanyahu’s alleged involvement in the submarine case.

“No promise you were given will be honored. Not one,” he says. “In this government Miri Regev will choose the police chief. Netanyahu will choose the state prosecutor and the judges who will preside over his trial.”

He asserts that, “All the institutions intended to defend democracy have been handed over to a man accused of criminality.”

He says the government, through its plan to carry out annexation of West Bank settlements, will lead to the annulment of Israel’s peace agreement with Jordan and to irreversible damage with Democrats in the US and the Jewish community there.