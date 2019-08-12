Likud: Netanyahu told Smotrich to apologize or be fired

Bezalel Smotrich has apologized for his attacks on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

He says his comments, in which he attacked the premier as “weak,” with no ability to govern were “said out of deep sorrow,” amid anger over Jews being banned from the Temple Mount on Sunday.

“Things were said in a way that was not fitting, especially not given the relationship between a prime minister and a minister in his government, and for that I am sorry,” he says.

He adds that the party will back Netanyahu amid his legal woes.

“Netanyahu is the leader of the right. He is a good prime minister,” he says.”When there needs to be criticism, we’ll know how to criticize.”