Likud officials tells bloc they are arguing on their behalf

Likud negotiators Yariv Levin and Zeev Elkin have updated their counterparts from other right-wing and religious parties about talks with Blue and White, a Likud spokesperson says in a statement.

The statement says Levin told them that “he made clear at the beginning of talks earlier today that he is representing the whole bloc.”

Blue and White and Likud have sparred over whether the latter is just representing itself or the right-religious parties it signed a pact with as well.

The statement says the participants discussed the outlines of their negotiating positions.