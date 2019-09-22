Likud said weighing not recommending anyone for PM so Gantz will get mandate

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has reportedly spoken with senior Likud party members about not recommending anyone to form the next government when representatives from the ruling party meet today with President Reuven Rivlin.

According to Channel 13 news, such a move would be aimed at ensuring Blue and White leader Benny Gantz is tasked first by Rivlin with forming a government, on the assumption that he would fail to do so.

The mandate to assemble a coalition would then go to Netanyahu, who the network said argued that he would then have an easier time at putting together a government, despite lacking a majority of seats together with his right-wing religious allies.

The report says Netanyahu will make a final decision on who to recommend before Likud members meet with Rivlin this evening.