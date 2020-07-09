Lod mayor and longtime PM supporter lashes out at government over virus response

Lod mayor and longtime supporter of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu lashes out at the government over its response to the coronavirus pandemic.

“This government is one that was forced onto the public against its will. There are too many ministers, too many opinions. They’re busy engaging in internal wars,” says Mayor Lod Yair Revivo.

The comments come against the backdrop of reports that the government is planning on enforcing a lockdown of the city to prevent a further outbreak of the coronavirus. However, there have been more recent reports that the government has passed along messages to the Lod mayor, clarifying that it won’t be locking down his city.