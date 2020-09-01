Main suspect in Eilat gang rape said to pose as medic

Hebrew media reports offer new information on the alleged gang rape of a teenage girl in Eilat which has shocked the country.

According to the reports, the main suspect, 27, hit on the 16-year-old girl at the hotel pool and was spurned, with the teenager noting he was too old for her.

Several hours later, when the girl was not feeling well after drinking alcohol, he offered help and claimed to be a medic. He then led the girl to his hotel room and raped her, the reports say.

At least 16 people were documented next to her hotel room during the alleged gang rape, which police say lasted hours, according to the reports.

Charges are expected to be filed on Wednesday.