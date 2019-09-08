Mandelblit said undecided on whether he will defend camera bill at High Court

Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit has not decided whether he will defend the camera bill in court, should it pass and face petitions at the High Court of Justice, justice officials tell Channel 12.

Mandelblit is opposed to the last-minute legislation blitz by Likud which seeks to allow party activists to film voters at polling stations in order to prevent fraud.

The attorney general’s objection is based on the Central Elections Committee’s position that trying to enact such policies at the last minute will cause chaos and may undermine the legitimacy of the election.