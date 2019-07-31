The Times of Israel is liveblogging Wednesday’s events as they unfold.
Mass hunger strike at Egypt prison — Amnesty
Amnesty International says 130 detainees in a notorious Egyptian prison have been on hunger strike for more than six weeks to protest what it calls “cruel and inhumane detention conditions.”
The international rights group is calling on authorities to investigate the prisoners’ allegations of torture and other abuses.
Magdalena Mughrabi, Amnesty’s Middle East and North Africa deputy director, says “the combination of squalid and inhumane detention conditions and the denial of family visits and access to their lawyers… has created an unbearable situation for detainees.”
The detainees are being held at a Cairo prison known as the Scorpion, where a number of political figures have been jailed over the course of a sweeping crackdown on dissent in recent years.
Calls to the Interior Ministry spokesman requesting comment went unanswered.
PA: Palestinians don’t need Israel’s permission to build in West Bank
Nabil Abu Rudeineh, a spokesman for PA President Mahmoud Abbas, responds to the Israeli government’s approval of construction in the West Bank by saying that Palestinians have the right to build on their land “without needing a permit from anyone.”
“We will not give any legitimacy to the construction of any settlement,” he says in a statement carried by the PA’s official news outlet Wafa.
Last night, the security cabinet unanimously approved a plan introduced by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that will grant 700 building permits to Palestinians in Israeli-controlled Area C of the West Bank, alongside 6,000 such licenses for homes in neighboring settlements.
Palestinians are rarely granted building permits in Area C, and recent years have seen the total number of approvals remain in the single digits, compared to the thousands of green-lighted homes for Israeli settlers.
The move appears to be timed to coincide with a visit by US President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and chief Mideast envoy Jared Kushner, who is expected in the region this week.
UAE officials visit Iran for rare talks amid escalating Gulf tensions
Officials from the United Arab Emirates and Iran have met to discuss maritime security for the first time in six years amid a spike in tensions in the Persian Gulf.
An Emirati official, speaking on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to discuss the talks, says the meetings focused on issues related to border security and navigation in shared waters, describing the talks as “nothing new” and unrelated to current tensions.
The state-run IRAN daily reports that a seven-member delegation from Abu Dhabi met with Iranian border and coastguard commanders in Tehran on Tuesday in the first such meeting since 2013.
The UAE is a close ally of Saudi Arabia. The two Arab Gulf countries view Iran as a regional menace and are at war with Iran-aligned rebels in Yemen.
The UAE has long lobbied for a more hawkish US policy toward Iran, but as tensions have risen in recent months, fears of a wider conflict have prompted the UAE to call for de-escalation.
Iran says Europe ‘obliged’ to let it sell and ship oil
Iran says that European nations still party to the 2015 nuclear deal are “obliged” to allow it to sell and ship oil, amid a standoff with Britain over the seizure of tankers.
British authorities seized a tanker carrying Iranian oil off its territory Gibraltar on July 4, a move Spain’s foreign minister said was carried out at the request of the United States.
“They (the European parties) have set out their commitments and announced them, they (include) the sale of Iran’s oil, the transportation of Iran’s oil, and the return of Iran’s oil income,” says Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif.
“It is clear that today’s tensions and problems are due to America’s economic terrorism and Europe’s inability to fulfill its commitments which means going along with America’s economic terrorism,” he says according to state media.
Zarif’s remarks come after a meeting in Vienna on Sunday of the remaining parties to the nuclear deal — the three European nations plus China and Russia.
Greenblatt: Israeli-Palestinian peace deal is Iran’s ‘worst nightmare’
Middle East peace envoy Jason Greenblatt says that a peace agreement between the Israelis and the Palestinians would be Iran’s “worst nightmare,” in an op-ed published by Fox News overnight.
“The Iranian regime has exploited the Israeli-Palestinian conflict for decades – profiting from the chaos, violence, and ineffective stopgaps to advance its malign activities and influence in the region,” Greenblatt writes in the piece, which was co-authored by Brian Hook, the US special representative for Iran.
“A successful comprehensive peace agreement between Israel and the Palestinians is among the important tools we have to help bring regional stability and prevent Iranian terror. It would be Iran’s worst nightmare,” the US officials wrote.
Greenblatt’s op-ed comes amid heightened US-Iran tensions, and days before a visit by Trump’s son-in-law and chief Mideast envoy Jared Kushner, who is expected this week in the region, where he will promote the administration’s peace plan.
