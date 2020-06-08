Medics: Two people hurt in suspected Jerusalem hit-and-run

Israel has reportedly informed German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas that if he visits Ramallah on a trip to the region this week, he will not be allowed into Israel without going into quarantine for 14 days first.

Maas will not need to observe any quarantine period after arriving from Germany, raising questions about Israel’s intentions.

According to Haaretz, Maas will be forced to hold only video consultations with Palestinians to avoid two weeks in an Israeli coronavirus hotel.

Israel last month hosted US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo for a lightning trip in which he did not need to observe any quarantine period.

Most visitors to Israel need to spend 14 days in quarantine upon arrival in the country, though the directive does not apply to Palestinian territories.

In 2017, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu scotched a meeting with German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel over the latter’s meeting with dovish group Breaking the Silence.