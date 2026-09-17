Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Thursday, September 17, 2026

Suspect arrested following alleged assault, arson by settlers near Ramallah

By Noam Lehmann Today, 4:03 pm
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Police announce the arrest of a suspect following a reported arson and assault by settlers this morning in the Palestinian village of Burqa, near Ramallah in the central West Bank.

The suspect has been taken to a police station for questioning, police say.

Officers accompanied by the military are still gathering evidence and testimony on the scene, according to police.

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