Suspect arrested following alleged assault, arson by settlers near Ramallah
Police announce the arrest of a suspect following a reported arson and assault by settlers this morning in the Palestinian village of Burqa, near Ramallah in the central West Bank.
The suspect has been taken to a police station for questioning, police say.
Officers accompanied by the military are still gathering evidence and testimony on the scene, according to police.
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