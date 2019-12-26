Midwife hospitalized in serious condition due to flu complications

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke on the phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier today, the PMO says.

The two discussed Iran’s presence in Syria as well as other regional issues, according to a statement.

Netanyahu reiterated his request to Putin for the release of Naama Issachar, the statement says.

The Israeli-American backbacker, who has been held by Russia since some 10 grams of marijuana were found in her luggage during a layover in Moscow in April, lost an appeal last week against her 7.5-year prison sentence.

Netanyahu wished Putin a happy Novy God and Putin wished Netanyahu a happy Hanukkah.