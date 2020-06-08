Ministry: 169 new virus cases in last day

The Health Ministry says there have been 169 new coronavirus infections over the last 24 hours, marking an alarming spike in daily cases.

The tally brings the total number of cases since the pandemic began to 18,032.

The figures mark the highest daily toll since April 28, when 193 cases were recorded.

The ministry says there have been no new deaths over the last day, with the toll remaining at 298.

The number of people on ventilators is at 23, out of 29 serious cases.

Over 15,120 people have recovered.