Nasrallah threatens US troops, vows retaliation against Israel

Hassan Nasrallah, leader of the Hezbollah terror group, threatens violence against the US if it does not withdraw its troops from the Middle East, and says any future American attack on Iran would draw a retaliation against Israel.

“If in the coming days or weeks the US doesn’t withdraw its forces from the Middle East, the American soldiers will return to the US in coffins,” Nasrallah says.

He adds that Iran’s missile strike on bases housing US troops in Iraq showed Tehran’s military strength, since the missiles it used were produced in Iran, Channel 13 reports.

“All the American bases in the Middle East are within range of Iran’s accurate missiles,” Nasrallah says. “The attack on the American bases is also a strong message to Israel and Netanyahu, who dreams of attacking Iran.”

Nasrallah says Tehran had conveyed to Washington through intermediaries and via the media that any future American attack against Iran would bring a strong response against both the US and Israel.

Nasrallah makes the remarks at a memorial ceremony for slain Iranian general Qassem Soleimani in Lebanon.