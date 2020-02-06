Netanyahu after car-ramming: ‘Terror will not overwhelm us’

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu makes a statement in response to a car-ramming attack in Jerusalem in the early hours of Thursday in which 12 IDF soldiers were wounded, one seriously.

“On behalf of all the citizens of Israel, I send best wishes to our wounded soldiers,” Netanyahu says.

“It’s only a matter of time — and not much time — until we get our hands on the perpetrator. Terror will not overwhelm us, we will win!”

The ramming occurred shortly before 2 a.m. on Jerusalem’s David Remez Street near the First Station, a popular entertainment hub. Police said the driver of the vehicle fled the scene and “a large force of officers were carrying out searches.”