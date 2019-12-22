Netanyahu joins petition to cancel Likud primaries for party slate

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu calls on the Likud’s internal court to rule out primaries for the party’s Knesset roster ahead of the March general election, after the court deemed unconstitutional a decision by the Likud Central Committee to cancel them.
“Prime Minister Netanyahu has joined the petition to revoke the Likud primaries,” his spokesperson says.
The ruling, if upheld, would force the party to hold snap primaries in the coming weeks, in addition to the leadership battle that it has scheduled for Thursday.
— Raoul Wootliff
