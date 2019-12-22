Netanyahu joins petition to cancel Likud primaries for party slate
High Court to debate whether Netanyahu can form government while facing charges

Top jurists to take on petition claiming PM cannot be tasked with building new coalition after being charged in a series of graft cases

By TOI staff Today, 2:09 pm 0 Edit
Illustrative: Israeli Supreme Court justices at a hearing on March 13, 2019. (Yonatan Sindel/ Flash90)

The Times of Israel is liveblogging Sunday’s events as they happen.

[Liveblog]

4:05 pm

Netanyahu joins petition to cancel Likud primaries for party slate

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu calls on the Likud’s internal court to rule out primaries for the party’s Knesset roster ahead of the March general election, after the court deemed unconstitutional a decision by the Likud Central Committee to cancel them.

“Prime Minister Netanyahu has joined the petition to revoke the Likud primaries,” his spokesperson says.

The ruling, if upheld, would force the party to hold snap primaries in the coming weeks, in addition to the leadership battle that it has scheduled for Thursday.

— Raoul Wootliff