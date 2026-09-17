Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Thursday, September 17, 2026

Netanyahu pledges to continue targeting Hamas terrorists in Gaza

By Nava Freiberg Today, 3:29 pm
Edit
Add ToI as a Preferred Source on Google

Nava Freiberg is The Times of Israel's deputy diplomatic correspondent.

(L-R) Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, President Isaac Herzog and Shin Bet chief David Zini attend a ceremony honoring outstanding Shin Bet employees at the President's Residence in Jerusalem, September 17, 2026. (Maayan Toaf/GPO)
(L-R) Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, President Isaac Herzog and Shin Bet chief David Zini attend a ceremony honoring outstanding Shin Bet employees at the President's Residence in Jerusalem, September 17, 2026. (Maayan Toaf/GPO)

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reiterates Israel’s determination to eliminate Hamas terrorists in the Gaza Strip, as well as to defeat the regime in Iran and its proxy Hezbollah, during a speech at a ceremony honoring Shin Bet employees at the President’s Residence.

Rejecting the notion that “Hamas is protected” within the area it controls in Gaza, Netanyahu asserts that “we are settling accounts with these murderers who murdered our people, our daughters, our women and our children on October 7,” adding: “There are not many left because we are dealing with them.”

The remarks come amid a series of recent IDF strikes targeting Hamas operatives in Gaza, which Israel has continued to carry out during the ceasefire, a growing point of contention with the US-backed Board of Peace as it seeks to advance US President Donald Trump’s plan for the Strip.

“We will eliminate Hamas, and first and foremost we will defeat the regime in Iran. We will bring it down, it will fall. We will also deal with Hezbollah, and it too will fall,” Netanyahu adds.

More from today’s Liveblog:

Most Popular
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.