Netanyahu pledges to continue targeting Hamas terrorists in Gaza

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reiterates Israel’s determination to eliminate Hamas terrorists in the Gaza Strip, as well as to defeat the regime in Iran and its proxy Hezbollah, during a speech at a ceremony honoring Shin Bet employees at the President’s Residence.

Rejecting the notion that “Hamas is protected” within the area it controls in Gaza, Netanyahu asserts that “we are settling accounts with these murderers who murdered our people, our daughters, our women and our children on October 7,” adding: “There are not many left because we are dealing with them.”

The remarks come amid a series of recent IDF strikes targeting Hamas operatives in Gaza, which Israel has continued to carry out during the ceasefire, a growing point of contention with the US-backed Board of Peace as it seeks to advance US President Donald Trump’s plan for the Strip.

“We will eliminate Hamas, and first and foremost we will defeat the regime in Iran. We will bring it down, it will fall. We will also deal with Hezbollah, and it too will fall,” Netanyahu adds.