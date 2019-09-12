Netanyahu-Putin meeting begins, finally

The Israeli military has informed the families of two Palestinians suspected of murdering Israeli student Dvir Sorek last month that it plans to demolish their homes.

On August 7, Nazir Saleh Khalil Atafra and Qasem Araf Khalil Atafra are believed to have stabbed to death the 18-year-old Sorek outside of his religious seminary in the West Bank settlement of Migdal Oz. The two were arrested two days later, following a manhunt.

The army says the families were informed that they “have the ability to file an injunction against the demolition.”

— Judah Ari Gross