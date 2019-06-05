Netanyahu said to request further delay to pre-trial hearing, citing elections

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has submitted a request to Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit to delay his pre-trial hearing in October, citing elections for the Knesset the month before, according to Israeli television reports.

Analysts say Mandelblit is expected to reject the request. The Ynet news site reports Netanyahu will likely appeal to the Supreme Court if Mandelblit does indeed reject the request.

Last month, the attorney general agreed to postpone the hearing — originally scheduled for July 10 — to October 2-3. Netanyahu’s lawyers had asked for a full-year delay, arguing the amount of evidence was too large to review in three months, but that request was rejected.

Mandeblit announced in February he intends to charge Netanyahu with fraud and breach of trust in three separate corruption cases, as well as with bribery in one of them.

The prime minister has denied any wrongdoing and has claimed the investigations are part of an effort by political opponents to force him from office.