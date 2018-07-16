Netanyahu vows to advance annexation

Also appearing on Fox & Friends is Jared Kushner, credited as the plan’s architect, who says the Palestinian rejection of the plan shows they can’t have a state.

“They are proving through their reaction that they are not ready to have a state,” he says.

He calls the Palestinians “professional at not finishing deals.”

“The ball is in their court if they want to approach it, if not we are busy,” with other things, he says.

“Trump got them the best offer they ever had,” he adds.

He says skeptics should give the plan a chance.

“You’re not going to change minds overnight. It puts out a framework.”

He also claims the plan will reduce terror by proving to the world that Israel does not have any designs on the Temple Mount, which he says has fueled jihadism.

“It very strongly gets Israel to affirm they will respect Jordan’s hold on the mosque. If the mosque is safe and Muslims can come pray” this should reduce terror and tensions, he says.

In actuality, the plan makes reference to all religions being able to pray on the Temple Mount/Haram al-Sharif, a potentially explosive change to the status quo there that could inflame the region.