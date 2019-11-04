Netanyahu: We agreed to concessions, but Gantz didn’t answer

According to a statement sent out by the Likud party, Prime Minister Benjamin told leaders of the parties that have pledged to support him that during his meeting with Blue and White chair Benny Gantz, “We agreed to many concessions. We asked to hear answers from Gantz and heard no answer.”

He added, “Our negotiating team has been trying for two days to meet with the Blue and White negotiating team, but Blue and White have been pushing them off from day to day — and so far no meeting has been scheduled,” the statement says.

— Raoul Wootliff