New virus outbreak reported at senior living facility in Hadera

A new coronavirus outbreak is reported at a senior living facility in Hadera in the north. According to Channel 12, 13 residents and 27 staff of the Nof facility have been confirmed infected with the virus.

Around one-third of COVID-19 deaths in Israel have occurred at senior living facilities, while some 60 such facilities have reported cases

Meanwhile, in Ashdod several people have been taken to the city’s Assuta Hospital from the Beit Hadar rehabilitation facility. Some 22 patients from the 250-bed facility are on respiratory ventilation.

The Home Front Command has been called in to disinfect the facility.