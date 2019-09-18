The Times of Israel is liveblogging Wednesday’s events in the aftermath of Israel’s election day.
Official vote tally site lags, undercounts Arabs
The Central Elections Committee website showing “live” vote tally results continues to lag behind media reports. As of 7:09 a.m. it shows a smudge under 35% reporting, with Likud about 35,000 votes ahead of Blue and White.
The site continues to underrepresent the Arab vote, showing the Joint List with a mere 36,795 votes, well below the 12 seats it is expected to receive according to exit polls and unofficial results reported in Hebrew-language media.
When asked about the discrepancy and why Arab votes are being tallied slower, a spokesperson for the committee tells the Times of Israel, “I won’t answer your question. It’s an insult to intelligence.”
Attempted stabbing attack reported at West Bank checkpoint
The Ynet new site reports an apparent stabbing attempt at the Qalandiya checkpoint near Ramallah.
Security forces shot and wounded a Palestinian woman suspected in the attack, according to preliminary reports.
TV report: Tally of 90% of votes shows Knesset deadlocked, PM on shaky ground
Channel 12 is reporting results it says it has received from inside sources in the Central Elections Committee, which the news channel claims reflect around 91% of the national vote.
According to those unofficial results, Likud and Blue and White are tied at 32 seats; next is the Joint List with 12 seats; Shas and Yisrael Beytenu have 9 seats each; United Torah Judaism has 8; Yamina has 7; Labor-Gesher is at 6; and the Democratic Camp has 5.
The right-wing bloc has a total of 56 seats, the center-left has 55 and Liberman has 9.
Channel 12 explains its data is based on the fact that a large majority of votes have already been counted, but due to increased scrutiny, the CEC is doing recounts in order to ensure the information it puts out is accurate.
These results leave no candidate with a clear path to forming a government, and Benjamin Netanyahu’s future as prime minister far from secure.
