Ordnance seen going off after Baghdad armory bombed

Explosions are apparently still going off at the weapons depot reportedly attacked in Baghdad, sending ordnance into surrounding neighborhoods.

#breaking: a close up video showing how the blasts are going off near Dora,Baghdad, what is believed to be a weapons depot, rockets and projectiles are launching into near by neighborhoods pic.twitter.com/ByYHUeA4I2 — Steven nabil (@thestevennabil) August 12, 2019

On its Facebook page, the joint military-police Baghdad Operations Command says that the “explosion occurred because of the piling up of ammunition inside the Saqr military base in southern Baghdad.”

There are also unconfirmed reports of sirens and possible shells landing at the US diplomatic compound in the city.