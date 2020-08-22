Over 10,000 protest against Netanyahu outside PM’s residence in Jerusalem

Defense Minister Benny Gantz signals his Blue and White party could back a proposal floated by Derech Eretz MK Zvi Hauser that would push off Monday night’s deadline to pass a budget, delaying by 100 days the possibility new elections will be called.

The proposed compromise will also see the parties form a committee to weigh how senior government officials are chosen and agree to not make appointments for the 100 day period.

“From my perspective, this committee needs to be and can be formed, and [should] weigh the ways in which we make appointments; and in any case we’ll have to reach an agreement on this matter,” Gantz says in an interview with Channel 13 news.

He says if elections are called, it will because of Netanyahu’s “personal reasons,” referring to the premier’s indictment on graft charges.

Gantz adds: “Netanyahu needs to ask himself, ‘what did I do as prime minister so there won’t be elections?’ He didn’t comply with the clause [in the coalition deal] on the budget. We’re ready for solutions. All that needs to happen is to return to the deal. There’s no reason to take us to elections.”