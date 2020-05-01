Partial return to school confirmed for Sunday; all students to return by June 1 

First through third graders and 11th and 12th graders will return to school on Sunday, the government announces.

A full return to school for all grades and frameworks is expected by June 1.

The announcement reads: “Further to a debate held on April 27 and subject to the conditions set, this coming Sunday, May 3, schools will be reopened as follows subject to the health and sanitary requirement set by the Health Ministry

1. General Education [Opening Sunday]

Grades 1-3; Grades 11 and 12

Special education students

In ultra-Orthodox schools: 6th and 7th grades and “minor Yeshivas”

Children at risk: To be decided

2. Childcare and kindergartens (Ages 0-6): To be reopened May 10

3. Grades 3-10 – No later than June 1

4. Pre-nursery: Up to five families

5. Studies will not be defined as mandatory for the moment with the exception of matriculation exams

6. The Education Ministry will introduce measures to ensure social distancing