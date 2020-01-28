Peace Now: US plan ‘as detached from reality as it is eye-catching’

Left-wing group Peace Now says the Trump peace plan is “as detached from reality as it is eye-catching. The plan’s green light for Israel to annex isolated settlements in exchange for a perforated Palestinian state is unviable and would not bring stability.”

“This is not how peace is built.”

It says: “Any outline that does not include the establishment of a Palestinian state on the basis of the pre-1967 lines with minor land swaps, the evacuation of deep settlements and two capitals in Jerusalem will find its way into the dustbin of history.”