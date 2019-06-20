Pelosi says ‘no appetite’ in US for war with Iran

WASHINGTON — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says the US cannot be “reckless” amid rising tensions with Iran.

Pelosi says today she doesn’t think US President Donald Trump wants to go to war. And she says the American people don’t want war either.

“There’s no appetite for going to war in our country,” she says.

The country needs to be “strong and strategic” about protecting its interests, Pelosi says, and “cannot be reckless.”

Pelosi calls a caucus-wide meeting of Democrats for later Thursday on Iran. House and Senate leadership will also be briefed by administration officials.

Tensions between Tehran and Washington have been rising over the collapsing nuclear deal with world powers. On Thursday Iran’s Revolutionary Guard shot down a US surveillance drone.

— AP