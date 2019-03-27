The Times of Israel is liveblogging Wednesday’s events as they unfold.
Pittsburgh advances gun legislation in response to Synagogue massacre
Pittsburgh City Council passes initial gun-control legislation introduced in the wake of the synagogue massacre.
The council began hearing public comment on the bills this morning, and later voted 6-3 place restrictions on military-style assault weapons like the AR-15 rifle that authorities say was used in the attack that killed 11 and wounded seven.
#BREAKING: Pittsburgh City Council passes gun legislation in initial vote 6-3, which would ban assault weapons and certain accessories and modifications in the city. It’s expected to face legal challenges. A final vote could come as early as next week pic.twitter.com/PkVO3ZIYwa
Tim Stevens with the Black Political Empowerment Project and Greater Pittsburgh Coalition Against Violence is speaking out in support of the legislation, telling the council that he’s “never understood why anyone needs an assault weapon unless they are on the field of war.”
Gun-rights supporters are promising to file suit if the council passes the legislation. They say state law prohibits municipalities from regulating guns.
— with AP
Israel: 2,000 violent attacks since start of Gaza protests last year
Israel says that more than 2,000 violent incidents have emanated from the Gaza Strip since Hamas-orchestrated weekly border demonstrations erupted a year ago.
An Israeli statistical review published found that Palestinians launched 1,233 rockets from Gaza, hurled 94 explosive devices and 600 Molotov cocktails across the security fence and committed 152 acts of arson against Israeli forces.
The report says that rocket fire killed one person in Israel and injured 126. Palestinian attacks on the security fence killed one Israeli soldier and wounded 16.
It says incendiary kites have torched thousands of acres of Israeli farmland, inflicting over $9.5 million in damage.
Israel has come under criticism for using disproportionate force against unarmed protesters. Over the past year, nearly 200 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire.
— AP
Likud demands probe into Gantz after comptroller confirms police no-bid deal with security firm
A new report from the State Comptroller’s Office claims that several years ago police illegally offered a massive contract to a cybersecurity company without first issuing a tender.
Though neither Blue and White leader Benny Gantz or his now defunct company are directly named in the report, Haaretz last month reported that police spent millions of shekels on a pilot program run by Fifth Dimension that offered artificial intelligence solutions to law enforcement agencies.
The report said the joint venture amounting to NIS 4 million ($1.1 million) went ahead in 2017, without a tender as required by law.
The Likud party immediately demanded police open a criminal investigation into Gantz, who is Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s main rival in next month’s elections.
UN Security Council to meet on Golan at Syria’s request
The UN Security Council will convene a session tonight to discuss the US recognition of Israel’s sovereignty over the Golan Heights following a request by Syria.
The public discussion set for later this evening will also discuss the activities of the UN Disengagement Observer Force, the peacekeeping force deployed between Israel and Syria in the Golan.
Yesterday, the Syrian mission to the United Nations asked the council presidency, held by France, to schedule an urgent meeting to “discuss the situation in the occupied Syrian Golan and the recent flagrant violation of the relevant Security Council’s resolution by a permanent member-state.”
Foreign press group says Israel delaying entry of journalists to Gaza
The Foreign Press association is calling on the Israeli government to ensure the free passage of journalists in and out of the Gaza Strip, saying the “ongoing delays” at the Erez crossing were illegal.
In a statement, the press group says that delaying entry to journalists through the Erez crossing was in violation of a 2009 Supreme Court ruling on the matter.
“The FPA demands the immediate opening of the Erez crossing for the passage of accredited foreign journalists in both directions,” the statement says.
Eli Yishai pulls Yachad out of Knesset race, throws support behind UTJ
Leader of the far-right Yachad Party Eli Yishai pulls out of next month’s elections, and throws his support behind ultra-Orthodox United Torah Judaism party.
Yishai, the ex-leader of the ultra-Orthodox Shas, is backing UTJ in the April elections over his former party.
The announcement comes days after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu urged Yishai to take Yachad out of the race for the 21st Knesset to avoid losing right-wing votes.
Recent polls indicated that Yachad will fail to garner enough votes to reach the 3.25% electoral threshold required for a party to enter the Knesset.
May faces more calls to resign amid Brexit chaos
British Prime Minister Theresa May is facing more calls to resign during a bruising question-and-answer session in the House of Commons.
Before a vote by lawmakers on alternatives to May’s twice-rejected Brexit deal, opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn accuses May of being “unable to compromise and unable to reunite the country.” He tells her she must “either listen and change course or go.”
May is also facing calls from inside her Conservative Party to quit so that another leader can take over the next stage of Brexit negotiations. She is due to meet Conservative backbenchers later today.
Jeremy Corbyn says the "country is on hold" because of government's #Brexit "paralysis", calling on the PM to "change course or go"
Theresa May: The Labour front bench is “biggest threat to our standing in the world” #PMQs updates: https://t.co/W1thB8wGDi pic.twitter.com/Clb1saBMCY
Asked whether she would be resigning in order to get her Brexit deal approved, May says: “It is my sense of responsibility and duty that has meant I have kept working to ensure Brexit is delivered.”
— AP
Emerging from hiding in Gaza, Haniyeh says Israel ‘got the message’
Hamas’ supreme leader makes his first public appearance in the Gaza Strip this afternoon since a new round of violence with Israel broke out this week.
Ismail Haniyeh visits the rubble of his Gaza City office, which was destroyed in an Israeli airstrike on Tuesday. Haniyeh had been in hiding during the two-day flare-up of violence, which ended with an unofficial Egyptian-brokered cease-fire.
At the site, Haniyeh says that the “Israeli occupation got the message.”
“The resistance has had the last word, and Israel got the message,” he says. “I am grateful to all parties who helped stop the Zionist arrogance in the Gaza Strip.”
He urges Palestinians to take part in Saturday’s border protests, the one-year anniversary of the ongoing Hamas-led demonstrations against Israel.
After Golan criticism, Bennett says Israel will protect EU ‘even though you don’t deserve it’
Education Minister Naftali Bennett responds to the EU condemnation of the US recognition of Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights, telling the bloc of 28 nations “shame on you.”
“The Golan Heights, and Jerusalem and the land of Israel has been the home of the Jewish people thousands of years before France was the home of the French and the UK the home of the British so we will continue building our amazing country,” he says in a video posted on Twitter. “We’ll continue defending the free world from radical Islam even though you don’t deserve it.”
In an earlier statement, EU member states unanimously rejected the US recognition of Israeli sovereignty over the Golan, saying the shift in longstanding American foreign policy was not in keeping with international law.
Trump formally signed the proclamation alongside Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday, reversing more than a half-century of US policy in the Middle East. The US is the first country to recognize Israel’s sovereignty over the Golan, which the rest of the international community regards as occupied territory.
IDF chief orders troops on Gaza border to stay on alert
IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kohavi orders troops along the Gaza border to remain on alert for “various scenarios in the region,” the army says, amid peak tensions between Israel and terror groups in the Strip.
Earlier in the day, Kohavi visited the Gaza Division and met with its commander Brig. Gen. Eliezer Toledano, along with Southern Command chief Maj. Gen. Herzi Halevi.
“During their situational assessment, the chief of staff demanded the troops be prepared for various scenarios in the region,” the army says.
The military says this especially applies for the infantry, armored and artillery reinforcements that were recently sent to the region.
— Judah Ari Gross
Poll: Most Israelis think PM too weak on Gaza, but will vote for him anyway
Most Israelis are not satisfied with the government’s response to recent rocket fire from the Gaza Strip, according to two new polls, but Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu remains the most popular candidate for prime minister in the April elections.
An Army Radio poll found that 54% of Israelis think Netanyahu’s handling of the recent rocket fire was unsatisfactory, and of those, 30% said the response was very unsatisfactory. By contrast, 35% said they were pleased with the response, which included airstrikes against dozens of Hamas terror group sites in the Gaza Strip.
In another poll, by the Kan public broadcaster, 53% say the IDF response to rockets was too weak, 29% said it was proportional, and 3% said it was too harsh.
Egyptian actors expelled from union over Sissi criticism
Egypt’s actors union has revoked the membership of two performers after they took part in a briefing in Washington on proposed constitutional changes that would allow President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi to extend his rule.
The union is accusing Khaled Abol Naga, also known as Kal Naga, and Amr Waked of treason. Both actors are based in the United States, and have appeared in American and Middle Eastern films and TV series.
They joined Democratic congressman Tom Malinowski and others in a briefing this week on proposed changes that would further enshrine the military’s role in politics and potentially allow Sissi to stay in power until 2034.
Critics of the proposals argue that Egypt is slipping back into authoritarianism eight years after a pro-democracy uprising toppled longtime President Hosni Mubarak.
— AP
EU states unanimously reject Trump Golan recognition
European Union member states unanimously reject the US recognition of Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights, saying the shift in longstanding American foreign policy was not in keeping with international law.
“The position of the European Union as regards the status of the Golan Heights has not changed,” the EU’s foreign affairs department says in a statement. “In line with the international law and UN Security Council resolutions 242 and 497, the European Union does not recognize Israeli sovereignty over the occupied Golan Heights.”
On Monday, Trump formally signed the proclamation alongside Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, reversing more than a half-century of US policy in the Middle East. The US is the first country to recognize Israel’s sovereignty over the Golan, which the rest of the international community regards as occupied territory.
