Pittsburgh advances gun legislation in response to Synagogue massacre

Pittsburgh City Council passes initial gun-control legislation introduced in the wake of the synagogue massacre.

The council began hearing public comment on the bills this morning, and later voted 6-3 place restrictions on military-style assault weapons like the AR-15 rifle that authorities say was used in the attack that killed 11 and wounded seven.

#BREAKING: Pittsburgh City Council passes gun legislation in initial vote 6-3, which would ban assault weapons and certain accessories and modifications in the city. It’s expected to face legal challenges. A final vote could come as early as next week pic.twitter.com/PkVO3ZIYwa — Aaron Martin (@WPXIAaronMartin) March 27, 2019

Tim Stevens with the Black Political Empowerment Project and Greater Pittsburgh Coalition Against Violence is speaking out in support of the legislation, telling the council that he’s “never understood why anyone needs an assault weapon unless they are on the field of war.”

Gun-rights supporters are promising to file suit if the council passes the legislation. They say state law prohibits municipalities from regulating guns.

— with AP