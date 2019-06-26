PLO says Trump plan a cover for Israel-Arab normalization

The Palestinian Liberation Organization reiterates its rejection of the $50 billion US economic plan for the Palestinians, saying that the proposal’s lack of political vision guarantees its failure.

The PLO Executive Committee releases its statement as the White House-led Mideast peace conference is underway in Bahrain.

The statement says the Trump administration wants to sell a “mirage of economic prosperity” which will only perpetuate the Palestinians’ “captivity.”

It accuses the White House of using the workshop as cover for Israel’s efforts to achieve normal relations with Arab states and expand its settlements in the West Bank.

The statement says that peace could not be achieved without ending “Israeli occupation and economic domination.”

— AP