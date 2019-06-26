The Times of Israel is liveblogging Wednesday’s developments as they unfold.
PLO says Trump plan a cover for Israel-Arab normalization
The Palestinian Liberation Organization reiterates its rejection of the $50 billion US economic plan for the Palestinians, saying that the proposal’s lack of political vision guarantees its failure.
The PLO Executive Committee releases its statement as the White House-led Mideast peace conference is underway in Bahrain.
The statement says the Trump administration wants to sell a “mirage of economic prosperity” which will only perpetuate the Palestinians’ “captivity.”
It accuses the White House of using the workshop as cover for Israel’s efforts to achieve normal relations with Arab states and expand its settlements in the West Bank.
The statement says that peace could not be achieved without ending “Israeli occupation and economic domination.”
FIFA head, joining US push, wants more Palestinian soccer fields
The head of FIFA promises to build more soccer fields in the West Bank and Gaza as he joined a US-led economic workshop in Bahrain on drawing investment.
Gianni Infantino, president of world soccer’s governing body, takes part in the Peace to Prosperity conference led by US President Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner despite a boycott by the Palestinian Authority which fears a bid to impose a political solution through money.
“Let’s give, to be very concrete as well, some hope, some dreams,” Infantino says.
Joining a panel led by Thomas Barrack, an Arab-American real estate investor and vocal backer of Trump, Infantino says the Palestinian territories had fewer than 25 proper soccer pitches for a population of five million people.
“We will do our part at FIFA,” he said.
“Let’s do something tangible and concrete that people can see, and when kids play football [soccer], first they smile and, secondly, they don’t do other things.”
Khamenei says Iran won’t budge over US sanctions
Iran’s supreme leader says Iranians will not budge or change their stance following the new US sanctions targeting Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and his associates.
The top Iranian cleric’s website on Wednesday quotes Khamenei as calling the Trump administration “the most sinister” US government.
Khamenei is also quoted as saying that “the most hated figures of such an administration accuse and insult the Iranian nation. Iranian nation will not budge and will not withdraw because of the insults.”
US President Donald Trump on Monday enacted the new sanctions against Khamenei and others. US officials also said they plan sanctions against Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif.
The sanctions followed Iran’s downing last week of a US surveillance drone, worth over $100 million, over the Strait of Hormuz, sharply escalating the crisis.
