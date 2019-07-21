PM claims he’s not currently involved in unity talks on right — but will be if needed

Amid reports that he is pushing the Union of Right-Wing Parties not to form a joint electoral list with the New Right, Prime Minister Netanyahu claims he is not currently involved in merger talks on the right but if need be he will.

“Following the [Facebook] live broadcast I was approached by a few people on the right who are saying: You have to intervene in what is happening on the right because otherwise we’ll throw another 5-6 seats in the trash and again return to elections,” a statement from Netanyahu’s Likud party quotes him saying.

“So I’m saying: I won’t intervene for the moment but if there is a need — I will.”