PM thanks Greenblatt for his ‘dedication to peace’

US President Donald Trump thanks his outgoing Mideast envoy Jason Greenblatt for his service and says his “dedication to Israel and to seeking peace between Israel and the Palestinians won’t be forgotten.”

He says Greenblatt is pursuing work in the private sector.

Jared Kushner, the president’s son-in-law, and partner on the peace proposal, also thanks Greenblatt, saying his “work has helped develop the relationships between Israel and its neighbors as he is trusted and respected by all of the leaders throughout the region.”

