Police: 12 probed over harassment of AG on WhatsApp

A police spokesman says 12 people are facing possible charges over hundreds of phone messages sent to Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit demanding he open an investigation against a public official.

According to police, the 12, from Bnei Brak, Jerusalem, Ashdod, and elsewhere, sent around a link on WhatsApp that allowed users to send messages to harass Mandelblit.

Two of the group are also suspected of creating the link that was distributed.

Police say the 12 were questioned and released on bond, and the case has been transferred to the state prosecutors.