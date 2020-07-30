Police gearing up for anti-Netanyahu protests in Jerusalem, Tel Aviv

Police are gearing up for the planned protest this evening outside Prime Minister Netanyahu’s official residence in Jerusalem and reinforcing security officers in the capital to prevent any violence.

Police are also readying for demonstrations outside the Tel Aviv home of Public Security Minister Amir Ohana, a Likud party ally of Netanyahu’s who was recorded pressing police to quash the ongoing protests outside the Prime Minister’s Residence.

A number of protesters were attacked by suspected right-wing assailants following a protest Tuesday outside Ohana’s home.

According to Channel 13 news, the police’s main concern is that clashes will break out in Jerusalem between anti-Netanyahu demonstrators and members of La Familia, a group of far-right fans of the Beitar Jerusalem soccer club.

La Familia has called on its supporters to gather this evening at the First Station, an entertainment venue roughly a kilometer from the Prime Minister’s Residence. “Watch out, leftist rags, the rules of the game have now changed,” it wrote in a Facebook post earlier this week.