Police hold suspects found with knife
Police officers have arrested two suspects armed with a knife on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem, police say.
“The circumstances are being examined,” police say in a statement.
— Judah Ari Gross
Kushner: Palestinians showing they aren’t ready for statehood
Also appearing on Fox & Friends is Jared Kushner, credited as the plan’s architect, who says the Palestinian rejection of the plan shows they can’t have a state.
“They are proving through their reaction that they are not ready to have a state,” he says.
He calls the Palestinians “professional at not finishing deals.”
“The ball is in their court if they want to approach it, if not we are busy,” with other things, he says.
“Trump got them the best offer they ever had,” he adds.
He says skeptics should give the plan a chance.
“You’re not going to change minds overnight. It puts out a framework.”
He also claims the plan will reduce terror by proving to the world that Israel does not have any designs on the Temple Mount, which he says has fueled jihadism.
“It very strongly gets Israel to affirm they will respect Jordan’s hold on the mosque. If the mosque is safe and Muslims can come pray” this should reduce terror and tensions, he says.
In actuality, the plan makes reference to all religions being able to pray on the Temple Mount/Haram al-Sharif, a potentially explosive change to the status quo there that could inflame the region.
Netanyahu: Peace plan a once in a lifetime chance
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu tells Fox and Friends that the US peace plan is a “once in a lifetime opportunity.”
He says Trump asked him to make concessions and he is open to them. “I think the Palestinians will understand that they will not get a better deal.”
This is not a plan that will move us back 50 years, he says, claiming that even Arab states say it should be given a chance.
As for the tunnel between the West Bank and Gaza envisioned by the plan, he says it will be controlled by Israel, “but they can move back and forth.”
Ministers to meet on annexation Tuesday instead of Sunday — reports
Israeli media is reporting that Israel’s caretaker cabinet will likely meet on Tuesday to decide on beginning the process of annexing areas of the West Bank.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had initially said he wanted to bring it for a vote at Sunday’s cabinet meeting, but Minister Yariv Levin said Wednesday morning that there were still several bureaucratic hurdles to leap, including “bringing the proposal before the attorney general and letting him consider the matter.”
The Tuesday meeting was first reported by Israel Hayom and later by other outlets. The reports were unsourced.
“It’s a matter of a few days,” Israel Hayom quotes Netanyahu’s bureau saying.
Netanyahu has vowed to push ahead with annexing territories that Israel would keep under the US peace plan unveiled Tuesday, despite international opposition outside the US.
Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit has yet to publicly decide if Netanyahu’s caretaker government will have the power to carry out the move despite not having a mandate to rule.
Russia stays mum on ‘so-called deal’ ahead of Netanyahu visit
Russia is staying solidly on the fence regarding the US peace plan ahead of a visit by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to Moscow on Thursday, saying it will get first-hand information then.
“At this moment we can only state that the plan was fully supported by Israel, it received support from a number of other nations, but was met with strict denial from the directly involved party of this so-called deal — the Palestinians,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov says.
“We continue to analyze the situation,” he adds.
Coronavirus outbreak surpasses SARS pandemic of 2002-2003, China says
China has reported more infections from a new virus than it had from an outbreak of SARS in 2002-2003, although the death toll is still lower.
China said it has confirmed 5,974 cases of the new virus, compared to 5,327 cases of SARS.
It also reported another large jump in cases on Wednesday and a rise in the death toll to 132. That compares to 348 people killed in China during SARS. Severe acute respiratory syndrome killed nearly 800 people worldwide.
Scientists say there are still many critical questions to be answered about the new virus, including just how transmissible and severe it is. More than 50 cases have been reported outside China.
— AP
India gives US plan tepid backing
Following a number of other countries, India offers lukewarm support for the US peace plan.
Both sides should “engage with each other, including on recent proposals put forward by the United States and find an acceptable two-state solution,” government spokesman Raveesh Kumar says.
India has long been a staunch supporter of the Palestinian cause, but has grown closer to Israel under leader Narendra Modi.
German, Israeli leaders warn anti-Semitism spreading again
German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier says at the Bundestag that anti-Semitism is again becoming a threat in his country and throughout Europe.
“The evil spirits of the past are reappearing today under a new guise,” he says.
“More still, they are presenting their ethno-nationalist, authoritarian thinking as a vision, as a better answer to the questions of our time.”
Israeli President Reuven Rivlin echoes those concerns in his own speech, warning that the continent is being “visited by ghosts from the past.”
“Ugly and extreme anti-Semitism is hovering over the whole of Europe,” Rivlin says.
— AFP
Rivlin says peace plan could bring hope
Speaking at the Bundestag in Berlin, President Reuven Rivlin says the US peace plan could help bring Israelis and Palestinians back to the negotiating table.
“Yesterday in Washington, we saw moments that could bring great hope. After long years of diplomatic stalemate, President Trump — a courageous friend of the State of Israel — presented a plan that could allow the two peoples to renew the channels of dialogue and make progress towards a shared future,” he tells the German parliament in Hebrew, according to a statement from his office.
“It is no simple matter and both sides need to study the plan in depth. It is a plan that demands deep, difficult and complex concessions from both sides, but we must not give up. For those who surrender, surrender the chance. And I refuse to surrender.”
“It is true that the relations between Israel and the Palestinians are not symmetrical, but our capacity to find a political and diplomatic solution is dependent on the ability of both sides to trust one another. We must build confidence between us,” he adds.
Wife of Rabin assassin disqualified from Knesset run, for now
The central Elections Committee has disqualified Larissa Trimbobler-Amir from running for the Knesset in March 2 elections.
Trimbobler-Amir is married to Yigal Amir, the man who assassinated prime minister Yitzhak Rabin at a peace rally 24 years ago.
The 13 member committee decided unanimously to disqualify her. The disqualification will likely be challenged in the Supreme Court, which often overturns the committee’s decisions.
If she does run, her party is not expected to garner a significant number of votes or enter the Knesset.
Khamenei says US peace plan won’t bear fruit
Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is denouncing as “satanic” a US peace plan for solving the Israeli-Palestinian and predicting that Muslim nations will undoubtedly prevent the proposal from being put into practice.
“To the dismay of US politicians, the satanic, evil US policy about Palestine — the so-called DealOfTheCentury— will never bear fruit, by the grace of God,” Khamenei writes on his official Twitter account.
To the dismay of US politicians, the satanic, evil US policy about Palestine —the so-called #DealOfTheCentury— will never bear fruit, by the grace of God.
About the Jewishization of #alQuds and saying it should be in the hands of the Jews, they’re talking foolishly & unwisely. /1
— Khamenei.ir (@khamenei_ir) January 29, 2020
The issue of #Palestine will never be forgotten. The Palestinian nation and all Muslim nations will definitely stand up to them and not allow the so-called #DealOfCentury to be realized. /2
7/16/2018
— Khamenei.ir (@khamenei_ir) January 29, 2020
