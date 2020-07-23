Police minister asked cops to prevent protests outside PM’s residence — reports

The Times of Israel is liveblogging Thursday’s events as they happen.
Edelstein hails selection of Ronni Gamzu as coronavirus czar
Health Minister Yuli Edelstein hails the selection of Prof. Ronni Gamzu to lead national efforts against the coronavirus.
“We’re taking the best to take control of the curve and to do everything to fight this cursed virus,” Edelstein says during a tour of Yitzhak Shamir Medical Center, according to a ministry statement.
To encourage more passengers to fly, Emirates to cover coronavirus medical bills
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Long-haul carrier Emirates now says it will cover the costs of passengers’ coronavirus-related medical expenses in an effort to encourage more travelers to fly on the airline.
In a statement today, Emirates says passengers can claim medical expenses of up to 150,000 euros and quarantine costs of 100 euros per day for 14 days if they are diagnosed with COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus.
Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, the chairman and CEO of the government-owned airline, says: “We know people are yearning to fly as borders around the world gradually reopen, but they are seeking flexibility and assurances should something unforeseen happen during their travel.”
The airline says the coverage is good for passengers flying until October 30.
— AP
Palestinian Authority reports 596 infections over past day, a new high
The Palestinian Authority Health Ministry reports a total of 596 new cases of the novel coronavirus, a new daily high.
The PA reports 306 cases in Israeli-administered East Jerusalem, also a new daily high. The PA does not have a direct presence in East Jerusalem, but uses data collected by local committees who track the coronavirus in their neighborhoods.
East Jerusalem community leader tells The Times of Israel they blame widespread noncompliance with social distancing rules, such as the holding of large weddings and funerals attended by hundreds.
There are currently 2,095 active cases in East Jerusalem, the vast majority recorded in the past two weeks.
Despite over two weeks of tighter restrictions in the West Bank, new cases remained high in Hebron governorate, where 167 new cases are confirmed today. There are 4,676 active cases in the area.
Palestinians report 70 people have died since the beginning of the pandemic: one in the Gaza Strip, three in East Jerusalem, and 66 in the West Bank.
— Aaron Boxerman
Police minister asked cops to prevent protests outside PM’s residence — reports
Public Security Minister Amir Ohana has asked police to prevent ongoing demonstrations outside the Prime Minister’s Residence in Jerusalem and to have them relocated elsewhere, according to Hebrew media reports.
Ohana, a Likud party ally of Netanyahu’s, said the demonstrations disturb residents of the area, during a meeting yesterday with acting police commissioner Motti Cohen, other senior officers and people who live next to the Prime Minister’s Residence, the Haaretz daily reports.
Citing Supreme Court rulings, police told Ohana they couldn’t prevent the protest, the newspaper says.
