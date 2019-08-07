Police probing harassment of attorney general

Police say they are opening an investigation into harassment of Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit.

A statement says Mandelblit has been subject to “repeated” harassment over the last several days, without going into details.

Ynet reports that the harassment was sent via text message to Mandelblit’s phone and two people have already been questioned, with more expected to be brought in.

According to Channel 12, the harassment is likely related to Mandelblit’s role in pending indictments against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Mandelblit has been a frequent target of ire from Netanyahu’s allies. Last year, the grave of his father was vandalized in what was seen as a politically motivated attack.