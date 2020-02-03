The Times of Israel is liveblogging Monday’s developments as they unfold.
Prime minister arrives in Uganda for lightning visit
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrives in Entebbe, Uganda, for a one-day visit.
He says that he hopes to strengthen ties with Uganda, “and I hope that at the end of today, we will have very good news for Israel.”
In Entebbe, Netanyahu is set to meet with Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni, as well as with what Israeli officials called “regional leaders.” The military censor prohibited the publication of more details about the scheduled meetings, lest they be canceled at the last minute.
— Raphael Ahren
EU top diplomat holds talks in Iran ‘to de-escalate tensions’
Top EU diplomat Josep Borrell is holding talks in the Iranian capital on a mission aimed at lowering tensions over the Islamic republic’s nuclear program.
Borrell’s trip, his first to Iran since taking office, follows a spike in tensions between arch foes Washington and Tehran following the January 3 assassination in Baghdad of a top Iranian general in a US drone strike.
The two-day visit opens with a meeting with Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, ahead of talks with President Hassan Rouhani and parliament speaker Ali Larijani.
— AFP
Pan-Islamic body OIC rejects Trump’s Mideast plan
The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) rejects US President Donald Trump’s plan for the Middle East, calling on its 57 member states not to help implement it.
The pan-Islamic body, which represents more than 1.5 billion Muslims worldwide, “rejects this US-Israeli plan, as it does not meet the minimum aspirations and legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, and contradicts the terms of reference of the peace process,” it says in a statement.
It calls on “all member states not [to] deal with this plan or cooperate with the US Administration efforts to enforce it in any way or form.”
— AFP
Islamic State claims responsibility for London stabbing attack
The Islamic State’s propaganda arm is claiming responsibility for yesterday’s terror incident in London, in which Sudesh Amman stabbed and injured two people.
It says Amman, 20, was one of its fighters.
“The attacker in the Streatham area in south London yesterday is an IS fighter, and he carried out the attack in response to a call to target nationals” of countries belonging to the global anti-IS coalition, the terror group said in a statement released through the Telegram messaging application.
Amman, who was wearing a fake suicide vest, was shot on a busy road in south London on Sunday after what police said was an “Islamist-related” incident.
Amman was recently given early release from prison after serving part of his sentence for terror offenses.
He had been jailed for three years and four months in December 2018 for 13 offenses. He had been arrested in London in May 2018 on suspicion of planning a terrorist attack.
— AFP
