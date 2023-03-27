Pro-overhaul protesters scuffle with police in Jerusalem

Some 200 right-wing, pro-overhaul protesters are scuffling with police officers in Jerusalem.

The protesters are trying to make their way from Itzhak Ben Zvi Boulevard in the capital to the Prime Minister’s Residence on Azza (Gaza) Street, as police work to stop them, according to Hebrew-media reports.

Police say they are working to prevent acts of violence against anti-government protesters and members of the media, Ynet reports.