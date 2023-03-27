Join our Community
Live UpdateFrom the Liveblog of Monday, March 27, 2023

Pro-overhaul protesters scuffle with police in Jerusalem

By ToI Staff 27 March 2023, 10:31 pm Edit

Some 200 right-wing, pro-overhaul protesters are scuffling with police officers in Jerusalem.

The protesters are trying to make their way from Itzhak Ben Zvi Boulevard in the capital to the Prime Minister’s Residence on Azza (Gaza) Street, as police work to stop them, according to Hebrew-media reports.

Police say they are working to prevent acts of violence against anti-government protesters and members of the media, Ynet reports.

