Protester injured in suspected far-right attack says he asked cops for help, was ignored

A protester injured in a suspected far-right attack in Tel Aviv last night says he asked police for help after he was assaulted, but was ignored.

“When the march reached the area of the movie theater a group of some 10 people wearing black joined. They started attacking demonstrators with knives, clubs and glass bottles. I ran to help the people who were injured and then one of them attacked me with some sort of sharp object and immediately another two pounced on me,” Shay Sekler tells the Haaretz daily.

Sekler says he and other protesters ran after the assailants to film them, but were attacked with pepper spray.

“In the area of Kaplan Street I met undercover police officers — I was covered in blood — and asked them for help and that they call for medical assistance. I was ignored,” he said.