Live UpdateFrom the Liveblog of Wednesday, February 17, 2021

Public transportation in Jerusalem stops amid snowfall

17 February 2021, 8:37 pm 0 Edit

Buses and the light rail in Jerusalem have stopped service due to the snowstorm.

People seen in downtown Jerusalem during a snow storm on February 17, 2021. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)
