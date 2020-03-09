Report: Pence pressed Netanyahu to quarantine all arrivals, not spotlight US

Did Israel’s decision to quarantine all arrivals from overseas come just so it could justify isolating those coming from the United States?

Channel 13 reports that US Vice President Mike Pence pressed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that if Israel moves to quarantine arrivals from America, it must be part of action affecting the entire world.

Pence reportedly said he understood Israel’s position, but a decision specifically targeting the US — when no other nation has done so — would be ill received in his country.