Reported plan would let some cities decide on own coronavirus management

The government plans on giving some local authorities autonomy to manage coronavirus rules how they see fit, Channel 12 news reports.

According to the channel, coronavirus czar Ronni Gamzu presented the plan to Haim Bibas, the Modiin mayor who also heads a national coalition of local leaders.

Under the plan, cities marked as “green,” meaning they do not have outbreaks and are not in danger of one, would be given the go-ahead to allow restaurants, theaters and other business and venues to open, or to shut them if they see fit.

Cities marked as “yellow,” which are in danger of a major outbreak, would get more money to help them deal with the issue, while “red” cities where there are outbreaks would be managed at the national level.

It’s unclear what would happen to “orange” cities, which sit between red and yellow, and which Bibas’s Modiin is currently classified as.