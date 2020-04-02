Rivlin speaks by phone with France’s Macron about coronavirus

President Reuven Rivlin spoke by phone today with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron about the coronavirus, his office says.

Rivlin raised Israel’s efforts to bring back Israelis currently in other countries in the world, including France, and discussed potential cooperation on research about the virus, according to a statement from his office.

The president also met today with the British ambassador to Israel and Nickolay Mladenov, the UN’s envoy for Middle East peace.

“[Rivlin] again stressed the importance of cooperation between Israel and the UN with regards to the health of the peoples of the region and Israel’s commitment to this cooperation,” the statement says.